-$0.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR) will post ($0.07) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for ClearSign Technologies’ earnings. ClearSign Technologies reported earnings per share of ($0.06) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ClearSign Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.21) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow ClearSign Technologies.

ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 19th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02).

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CLIR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ClearSign Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on ClearSign Technologies from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ CLIR traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.58. 1,450 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,030. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.52. ClearSign Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.41 and a twelve month high of $6.00.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in ClearSign Technologies by 43.6% during the second quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in ClearSign Technologies by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,082,978 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,198,000 after purchasing an additional 6,768 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in ClearSign Technologies by 13.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 56,122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 6,794 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in ClearSign Technologies by 211.1% during the third quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 14,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. bought a new position in shares of ClearSign Technologies in the first quarter valued at $59,000. 9.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ClearSign Technologies

ClearSign Technologies Corp. engages in the design and development of technologies for the combustion systems. Its product Duplex technology focuses on the performance enhancement of combustion systems in a broad range of markets, including the energy, commercial and industrial boiler, chemical, petrochemical, and power industries.

