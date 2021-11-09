$702.90 Million in Sales Expected for ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) will announce sales of $702.90 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for ITT’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $693.80 million and the highest is $708.00 million. ITT posted sales of $708.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that ITT will report full-year sales of $2.78 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.77 billion to $2.79 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.95 billion to $3.05 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for ITT.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The conglomerate reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.06. ITT had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 16.29%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently commented on ITT. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of ITT from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of ITT from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of ITT in a report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet raised shares of ITT from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of ITT from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ITT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.50.

NYSE ITT traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $103.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,075. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.31, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $92.02. ITT has a 12-month low of $67.54 and a 12-month high of $105.54.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. ITT’s payout ratio is 38.43%.

In other news, Director Orlando D. Ashford sold 2,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $185,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,308,780. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in ITT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ITT in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in ITT by 182.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 632 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in ITT by 125.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,043 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in ITT in the 1st quarter valued at about $166,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

About ITT

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions in the field of energy, transportation, and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect and Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake components and specialized sealing solutions, shock absorbers and damping technologies primarily for the global automotive, truck and trailer, public bus and rail transportation.

