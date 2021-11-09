Bitball Treasure 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $300,829.00 (BTRS)

Bitball Treasure (CURRENCY:BTRS) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 9th. One Bitball Treasure coin can now be bought for about $56.87 or 0.00085413 BTC on exchanges. Bitball Treasure has a total market capitalization of $25.59 million and approximately $300,829.00 worth of Bitball Treasure was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bitball Treasure has traded 24.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000356 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000280 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00000929 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000064 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Bitball Treasure

Bitball Treasure is a coin. Bitball Treasure’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,000 coins. Bitball Treasure’s official message board is medium.com/@bitballerc20 . Bitball Treasure’s official Twitter account is @BitBallTreasure and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitball Treasure is www.bitball-btb.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BitBall Treasure (BTRS)- A unique Treasure coin, a unique store of value faster than Bitcoin (a fork of Bitball) with more functionality as a Treasure only 1 million Maximum supply. BTRS will be the only unique digital currency that can be used to exchange users' unique treasure items on Bitball merchandise. “

Bitball Treasure Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitball Treasure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitball Treasure should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitball Treasure using one of the exchanges listed above.

