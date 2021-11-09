FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Shares Down 8.5%

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL)’s stock price was down 8.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.86 and last traded at $9.89. Approximately 515,877 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 51,439,976 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.81.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley dropped their price objective on FuelCell Energy from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.40.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of -30.09 and a beta of 4.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 13.36 and a quick ratio of 11.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.05 and a 200 day moving average of $7.76.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 13th. The energy company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $26.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.63 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 18.08% and a negative net margin of 131.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in FuelCell Energy in the second quarter worth about $37,000. First National Trust Co purchased a new position in FuelCell Energy in the second quarter worth about $89,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy in the second quarter worth about $93,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy in the second quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy in the second quarter worth about $98,000. 35.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL)

FuelCell Energy, Inc develops environmentally responsible distributed baseload power solutions through proprietary molten-carbonate fuel cell technology. It develops turn-key distributed power generation solutions and provides comprehensive services for the life of the power plant. The firm’s fuel cell solution is an alternative to traditional combustion-based power generation and is complementary to an energy mix consisting of intermittent sources of energy, such as solar and wind turbines.

