Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Viemed Healthcare Inc. is a home medical equipment supplier which provides post-acute respiratory care services through its subsidiaries Sleep Management L.L.C. and Home Sleep Delivered L.L.C. Viemed Healthcare Inc. is based in Lafayette, United States. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Viemed Healthcare from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Acumen Capital restated a buy rating and issued a C$14.00 target price on shares of Viemed Healthcare in a report on Friday, September 17th. Bloom Burton upgraded shares of Viemed Healthcare from an accumulate rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Viemed Healthcare from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.83.

NASDAQ VMD traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $6.09. 1,835 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 181,337. Viemed Healthcare has a 12 month low of $5.37 and a 12 month high of $10.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.69. The firm has a market cap of $242.20 million, a PE ratio of 25.33 and a beta of 1.48.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Viemed Healthcare during the second quarter valued at $56,000. BCM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Viemed Healthcare during the second quarter valued at $70,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Viemed Healthcare during the second quarter valued at $81,000. Bard Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Viemed Healthcare during the second quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Viemed Healthcare during the third quarter valued at $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.25% of the company’s stock.

About Viemed Healthcare

Viemed Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of home healthcare solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it supplies home medical equipment which provides post-acute respiratory services. It also offers respiratory disease management and in-home sleep testing and sleep apnea treatment. The company was founded by Casey Hoyt, Max Hoyt, and Michael Moore on December 14, 2016 and is headquartered in Lafayette, LA.

