ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY) Shares Up 5.2%

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY) shares shot up 5.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $16.62 and last traded at $16.59. 509,217 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 20,842,096 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.77.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.33.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 110.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Greystone Financial Group LLC increased its position in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 20,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 6,267 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $879,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the 1st quarter worth $213,000.

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to one and one-half times (1.5x) the daily performance of the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index. UVXY provides leveraged exposure to the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index, which measures the returns of a portfolio of monthly VIX futures contracts with a weighted average of one month to expiration.

