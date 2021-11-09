Auxier Asset Management Makes New Investment in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Auxier Asset Management bought a new position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 21,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Organon & Co. in the second quarter worth $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000.

In related news, Director Ma. Fatima Francisco bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.79 per share, for a total transaction of $101,370.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OGN. Bank of America began coverage on Organon & Co. in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Organon & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Organon & Co. in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Organon & Co. from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.33.

Shares of Organon & Co. stock traded down $0.23 on Tuesday, reaching $36.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,780,063. Organon & Co. has a 52 week low of $27.25 and a 52 week high of $38.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.53.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th.

Organon & Co. Profile

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

