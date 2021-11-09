Colony Group LLC Sells 741 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Colony Group LLC decreased its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,372 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 741 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up 0.7% of Colony Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $37,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its position in NVIDIA by 790.0% during the second quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 89 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at about $75,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 80.8% in the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 132 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 19.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Persis Drell sold 10,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.41, for a total value of $2,034,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.38, for a total value of $4,367,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $8,488,500 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NVDA traded up $4.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $312.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 764,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,022,288. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $115.67 and a twelve month high of $314.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $227.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $778.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.45.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 40.88% and a net margin of 32.33%. The company had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 68.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.70%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NVDA shares. Argus increased their price target on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Susquehanna increased their price target on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Summit Insights upgraded NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on NVIDIA from $245.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.66.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

