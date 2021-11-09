Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID) Shares Gap Down to $22.19

Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc (NASDAQ:RPID)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.19, but opened at $21.18. Rapid Micro Biosystems shares last traded at $20.25, with a volume of 22 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Rapid Micro Biosystems in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Rapid Micro Biosystems in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rapid Micro Biosystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Rapid Micro Biosystems in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Rapid Micro Biosystems in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.30.

Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($20.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($19.60). The company had revenue of $6.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.98 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Rapid Micro Biosystems in the 3rd quarter worth about $85,000. KPCB XIII Associates LLC acquired a new position in Rapid Micro Biosystems in the 3rd quarter worth about $598,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems in the third quarter valued at about $892,000. 5.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rapid Micro Biosystems Company Profile (NASDAQ:RPID)

Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc is a life sciences technology company. It provides automation solutions to healthcare products. Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc is based in LOWELL, Mass.

