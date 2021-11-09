The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Sold by Auxier Asset Management

Auxier Asset Management decreased its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 0.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 237,154 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,150 shares during the period. The Bank of New York Mellon accounts for about 2.0% of Auxier Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Auxier Asset Management’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $12,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 990.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,797,756 shares of the bank’s stock worth $297,020,000 after acquiring an additional 5,265,956 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 342.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,226,507 shares of the bank’s stock worth $294,452,000 after purchasing an additional 4,818,377 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the 2nd quarter worth about $150,879,000. LSV Asset Management grew its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,011,951 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $359,222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,550,878 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $335,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257,419 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of New York Mellon stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.61. 28,505 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,535,721. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $50.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.17. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a one year low of $37.33 and a one year high of $60.52.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 22.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. The Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 34.61%.

Several research firms have weighed in on BK. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Argus raised The Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $54.75 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Bank of New York Mellon has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.47.

The Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

