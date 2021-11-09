Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Yalla Group had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 5.94%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.43) EPS. Yalla Group updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS.

NYSE:YALA traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.22. 145,686 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 804,412. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.75 and a beta of 2.26. Yalla Group has a 52-week low of $6.26 and a 52-week high of $41.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.28.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yalla Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Yalla Group from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Yalla Group stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA) by 127.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 205,346 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115,076 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.14% of Yalla Group worth $4,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yalla Group Limited operates a voice-centric social networking and entertainment platform under the Yalla name primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. The company's platform sells virtual items, as well as provides upgrade services. It also offers group chatting and games services.

