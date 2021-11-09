Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Acquired by Brick & Kyle Associates

Brick & Kyle Associates increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 55,967 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices makes up about 2.7% of Brick & Kyle Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Brick & Kyle Associates’ holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $5,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMD. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 127.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 268 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 74.1% during the 2nd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 282 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 191.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 341 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. 67.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.00.

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.08, for a total value of $13,510,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,816,603 shares in the company, valued at $304,418,452.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 28,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.74, for a total transaction of $3,469,590.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 387,388 shares of company stock worth $42,298,397 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMD traded up $2.32 on Tuesday, reaching $152.48. 420,680 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,070,996. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $112.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.52. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.50 and a 52-week high of $153.60. The company has a market cap of $184.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.49, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.02.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 40.18%. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

