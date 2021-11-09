Advisor Resource Council Invests $954,000 in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 16,130 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $954,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GM. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Accel Wealth Management grew its position in General Motors by 1,510.3% during the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 467 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in General Motors by 484.7% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 497 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in General Motors during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on General Motors from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lifted their price objective on General Motors from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on General Motors from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on General Motors from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of General Motors from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.80.

GM stock traded down $1.38 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.22. The company had a trading volume of 299,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,532,726. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.76. General Motors has a 12 month low of $38.63 and a 12 month high of $64.30. The stock has a market cap of $84.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.19.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $26.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.88 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 20.41%. General Motors’s revenue was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.83 EPS. Equities analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

About General Motors

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

