M Holdings Securities Inc. Grows Stake in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,592 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Materials ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of M Holdings Securities Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $8,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VAW. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 276.6% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VAW traded down $0.41 on Tuesday, hitting $193.99. 140 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,577. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 1-year low of $144.30 and a 1-year high of $196.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $182.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.05.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

