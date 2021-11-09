Viacoin (VIA) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $60,769.00

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 9th. During the last seven days, Viacoin has traded 1.6% lower against the dollar. Viacoin has a market capitalization of $5.57 million and $60,769.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Viacoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000361 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000411 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $264.88 or 0.00397830 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00005046 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001047 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000596 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00001897 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Viacoin Coin Profile

Viacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,174,755 coins. Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Viacoin is viacoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Viacoin is a digital currency similar to Bitcoin that allows the creation of applications on top of the Viacoin blockchain in a similar way that email and web are built on top of the internet protocol. This allows the building of fully decentralized exchanges, issuing of new currencies, asset tracking, betting, digital voting, reputation management and even form the basis of fully decentralized market places. Our protocol for this will be called ClearingHouse. “

Viacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Viacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Viacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

