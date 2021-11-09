Hillcrest Asset Management LLC Sells 58,300 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Hillcrest Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 312,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,300 shares during the quarter. Builders FirstSource comprises approximately 1.8% of Hillcrest Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Builders FirstSource worth $13,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 39,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC raised its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 337.3% in the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 9,761.9% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Builders FirstSource news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 10,000 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.76, for a total value of $497,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

BLDR opened at $68.16 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.37. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.14 and a 1 year high of $68.92. The company has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.76. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 38.47% and a net margin of 8.00%. The firm had revenue of $5.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BLDR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Builders FirstSource in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Builders FirstSource currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.21.

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South and West. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood.

