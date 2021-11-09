Cook Protocol Price Tops $0.0091 (COOK)

Cook Protocol (CURRENCY:COOK) traded 9.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 9th. In the last seven days, Cook Protocol has traded 18% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Cook Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0091 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Cook Protocol has a market cap of $4.13 million and approximately $1.36 million worth of Cook Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001502 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00001877 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50.99 or 0.00076586 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.56 or 0.00078940 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.95 or 0.00100554 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66,615.19 or 1.00049186 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,726.60 or 0.07098872 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00020654 BTC.

Cook Protocol Coin Profile

Cook Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 454,698,378 coins. Cook Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cook_finance

Cook Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cook Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cook Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cook Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

