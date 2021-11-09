Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) Shares Gap Down to $13.05

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.05, but opened at $12.00. Talos Energy shares last traded at $11.92, with a volume of 20,340 shares changing hands.

TALO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Talos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Talos Energy from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Talos Energy from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Talos Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.67.

The company has a market capitalization of $918.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 3.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

In related news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 66,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.12, for a total value of $938,881.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TALO. Castle Hook Partners LP acquired a new stake in Talos Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,654,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Talos Energy by 96.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 122,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after buying an additional 59,965 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Talos Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $163,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Talos Energy by 115.3% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 34,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 18,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Talos Energy by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 110,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after buying an additional 22,893 shares during the last quarter. 89.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO)

Talos Energy, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses on the exploration, acquisition, exploitation and development of shallow and deepwater assets near existing infrastructure in the United State Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by John A.

