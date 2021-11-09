$4.45 Billion in Sales Expected for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) to announce sales of $4.45 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Emerson Electric’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.38 billion and the highest is $4.50 billion. Emerson Electric posted sales of $4.16 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Emerson Electric will report full-year sales of $19.35 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $19.22 billion to $19.51 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $20.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.78 billion to $20.76 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Emerson Electric.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 26.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share.

EMR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.04.

EMR stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $97.19. 105,914 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,880,631. Emerson Electric has a 1-year low of $73.47 and a 1-year high of $105.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.88%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the second quarter worth $28,000. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 234.6% during the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 110.1% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

