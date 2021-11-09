Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Will Post Earnings of $1.62 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.62 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Fifteen analysts have provided estimates for Teck Resources’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.64 to $3.01. Teck Resources reported earnings per share of $0.35 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 362.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teck Resources will report full year earnings of $3.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.33 to $5.52. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $5.96. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Teck Resources.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.40. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 8.08%. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 73.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TECK. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Teck Resources from C$37.50 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Teck Resources in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Teck Resources from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. B. Riley raised their target price on Teck Resources from C$35.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Teck Resources from C$28.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TECK. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Teck Resources during the second quarter valued at $70,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 954.9% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 4,526 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 259.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 7,505 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. 45.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TECK traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $26.93. 108,875 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,329,313. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.94. Teck Resources has a one year low of $14.41 and a one year high of $29.92. The company has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.27.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.0397 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is 11.68%.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Ltd. is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

