Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits Inc. (CVE:DWS) Insider Sells C$600,012.00 in Stock

Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits Inc. (CVE:DWS) insider Oakwest Corporation Limited sold 3,333,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.18, for a total transaction of C$600,012.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,839,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,551,178.04.

DWS stock traded up C$0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$0.18. The stock had a trading volume of 110,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,798. The company has a market capitalization of C$49.07 million and a PE ratio of -13.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.17. Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.13 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.22.

Get Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits alerts:

Separately, Acumen Capital increased their price objective on shares of Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits from C$0.20 to C$0.22 in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits Inc produces, markets, and sells wines in Canada, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Manufactured Wines and Agency. It produces vintner quality alliance and blended wines under the 20 Bees, EastDell, Lakeview Cellars, Dan Aykroyd, Fresh, McMichael Collection, Seasons, Serenity, and Backyard Vineyards brand names.

See Also: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.