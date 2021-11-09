Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.46 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) will announce $1.46 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sprouts Farmers Market’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.45 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.47 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market reported sales of $1.60 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market will report full-year sales of $6.08 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.06 billion to $6.12 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $6.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.29 billion to $6.69 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Sprouts Farmers Market.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 29.50%. Sprouts Farmers Market’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SFM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

NASDAQ:SFM traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,838,792. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 0.25. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 12 month low of $19.08 and a 12 month high of $29.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.80.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, insider John Scott Neal sold 4,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.74, for a total value of $119,741.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 12.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 655,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,459,000 after acquiring an additional 73,004 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 1,941.7% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 305,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,585,000 after acquiring an additional 290,279 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 27.9% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 62,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 13,569 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 29.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 12,879 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 311.1% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 89,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,228,000 after purchasing an additional 67,840 shares during the last quarter. 96.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

