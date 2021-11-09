Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Shares Bought by KB Financial Partners LLC

KB Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 463 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Etsy were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in Etsy in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Etsy by 100.0% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in Etsy by 109.1% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Etsy in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Etsy in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 87.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ETSY. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Etsy from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Etsy from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Etsy from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Etsy from $195.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $245.29.

In related news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 5,500 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,375,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 907 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.89, for a total value of $221,208.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 150,086 shares of company stock worth $33,190,915 over the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ETSY stock opened at $260.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.18, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.62. Etsy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.49 and a 1 year high of $283.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $224.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.02.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.12. Etsy had a return on equity of 77.17% and a net margin of 21.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

