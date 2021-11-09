ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $131.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.77 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 43.11% and a negative net margin of 56.49%. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.54) earnings per share.

Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $19.57 on Tuesday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $15.68 and a 12-month high of $57.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of -11.86 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.35.

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 2,963 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total value of $51,585.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) by 30.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 835,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 192,602 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.52% of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals worth $20,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ACAD shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim upgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.04.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

