Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Purchased by Bluefin Capital Management LLC

Bluefin Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 198.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,940 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 7,279 shares during the period. Bluefin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $5,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Andra AP fonden grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 8,700 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,034,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 6.5% in the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 11,169 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,179,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 2.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 148,008 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $68,626,000 after acquiring an additional 3,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter worth approximately $18,194,000. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

In other news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 3,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.09, for a total value of $1,587,883.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 152 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $489.54 per share, for a total transaction of $74,410.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,271 shares of company stock worth $12,692,042 in the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $561.09 on Tuesday. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $360.36 and a 1 year high of $563.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $506.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $482.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.08. Broadcom had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 44.27%. The business had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.40 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $3.60 per share. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.82%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AVGO. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $565.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $585.00 price target (up from $528.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $555.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $550.93.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

Featured Article: What is the G-20?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.