WealthPLAN Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 109,963 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $5,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the third quarter valued at about $727,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Intel by 7.0% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,279 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 69.3% in the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 279,604 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $17,895,000 after acquiring an additional 114,434 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Intel in the first quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Intel in the first quarter valued at about $1,906,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Dion J. Weisler purchased 10,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.11 per share, with a total value of $497,986.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.66 per share, with a total value of $496,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of INTC stock traded down $0.51 on Tuesday, hitting $51.04. 418,803 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,531,168. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.07. Intel Co. has a one year low of $44.55 and a one year high of $68.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.52.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a net margin of 26.89% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The company had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.99%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Intel from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $67.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.52.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

