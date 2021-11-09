Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Grows Holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 2.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 381,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,812 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $40,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 4.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 408,940 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,164,000 after purchasing an additional 18,635 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 3.3% in the second quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,136 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway in the second quarter valued at $3,956,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 330.9% in the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 8,911 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 6,843 shares during the last quarter. 69.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $131.83. The stock had a trading volume of 17,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,283,186. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $122.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.99. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $100.66 and a fifty-two week high of $136.22. The firm has a market cap of $93.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.12, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.84.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 32.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.4977 per share. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 36.95%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CNI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$151.00 to C$153.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. TheStreet upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$160.00 to C$166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.00.

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

