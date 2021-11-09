Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Sells 5,356 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lessened its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 202,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,356 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company makes up about 1.7% of Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $71,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at $377,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 55.6% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $178,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Finally, Waddell & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the second quarter worth $417,000. 75.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,188 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $2,382,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DE traded down $3.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $357.02. 12,021 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,562,392. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $350.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $357.47. The firm has a market cap of $110.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.08. Deere & Company has a one year low of $245.96 and a one year high of $400.34.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $5.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.58 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 37.60%. The company’s revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 18.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.33%.

Several brokerages have commented on DE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Deere & Company from $404.00 to $383.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $439.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Deere & Company from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $470.00 to $354.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $346.00 to $297.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $378.32.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

