Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Has $20.92 Million Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 47.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 297,946 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,464 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in eBay were worth $20,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 55.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,779,908 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,371,687,000 after buying an additional 12,078,389 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S acquired a new stake in shares of eBay during the 2nd quarter worth about $358,783,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of eBay during the 2nd quarter worth about $303,481,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,638,905 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $3,485,147,000 after buying an additional 2,928,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in eBay by 114.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,380,934 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $307,585,000 after acquiring an additional 2,342,538 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

EBAY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of eBay from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.55.

Shares of EBAY traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.85. The stock had a trading volume of 182,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,861,223. eBay Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.36 and a 52 week high of $81.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.19. The firm has a market cap of $48.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.05, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.11.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.18. eBay had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 112.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.95%.

eBay declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 11th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the e-commerce company to purchase up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Kathleen C. Mitic sold 15,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total transaction of $1,199,755.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 14,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.49, for a total value of $1,071,778.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,159 shares in the company, valued at $1,554,974.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 116,707 shares of company stock worth $8,757,319 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

