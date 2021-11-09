Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) Announces Earnings Results

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The credit services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($0.45), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Nelnet had a net margin of 30.80% and a return on equity of 18.42%.
Shares of Nelnet stock traded down $2.07 on Tuesday, reaching $84.94. The company had a trading volume of 963 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,053. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.08. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.68. Nelnet has a 52-week low of $66.06 and a 52-week high of $87.38. The company has a current ratio of 73.42, a quick ratio of 73.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.85.
In other news, insider William J. Munn sold 1,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.95, for a total value of $154,063.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 45.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About Nelnet
Nelnet, Inc engages in the provision of education-related products and services, as well as loan asset management. It operates through the business following segments: Loan Systems & Servicing, Education Technology, Services and Payment Processing, Communications, and Asset Generation and Management.
See Also: CD Ladder
Receive News & Ratings for Nelnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nelnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.