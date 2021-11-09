Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) Announces Earnings Results

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The credit services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($0.45), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Nelnet had a net margin of 30.80% and a return on equity of 18.42%.

Shares of Nelnet stock traded down $2.07 on Tuesday, reaching $84.94. The company had a trading volume of 963 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,053. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.08. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.68. Nelnet has a 52-week low of $66.06 and a 52-week high of $87.38. The company has a current ratio of 73.42, a quick ratio of 73.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.85.

In other news, insider William J. Munn sold 1,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.95, for a total value of $154,063.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 45.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nelnet stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,556 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,028 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.12% of Nelnet worth $3,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 38.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nelnet

Nelnet, Inc engages in the provision of education-related products and services, as well as loan asset management. It operates through the business following segments: Loan Systems & Servicing, Education Technology, Services and Payment Processing, Communications, and Asset Generation and Management.

