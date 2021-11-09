GoldMining (TSE:GOLD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

GoldMining (TSE:GOLD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by HC Wainwright in a report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a C$6.30 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 255.93% from the company’s previous close.
Shares of TSE GOLD traded up C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$1.77. The company had a trading volume of 56,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,202. GoldMining has a 1-year low of C$1.40 and a 1-year high of C$3.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of C$265.05 million and a PE ratio of 2.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.59.
About GoldMining
