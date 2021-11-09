GoldMining (TSE:GOLD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

GoldMining (TSE:GOLD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by HC Wainwright in a report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a C$6.30 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 255.93% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of TSE GOLD traded up C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$1.77. The company had a trading volume of 56,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,202. GoldMining has a 1-year low of C$1.40 and a 1-year high of C$3.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of C$265.05 million and a PE ratio of 2.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.59.

About GoldMining

GoldMining Inc, a mineral exploration company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold assets in the Americas. It also operates a diversified portfolio of gold-copper projects in Canada, the United States, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. The company's principal exploration properties are the Whistler project comprising 304 Alaska State mineral claims covering an area of 17,159 hectares located northwest of Anchorage; Yellowknife project consisting of 34 mining leases and 2 mineral claims with an aggregate area of approximately 12,239 hectares situated to the city of Yellowknife in the Northwest Territories; and Titiribi project, which covers 1 concession with an area of approximately 3,919 hectares located in central Colombia.

