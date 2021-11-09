Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Shares Bought by Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 62.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 281,939 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 108,230 shares during the quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of Cardinal Health worth $16,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CAH. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 27.3% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the second quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CAH. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.50.

Shares of CAH stock opened at $49.63 on Tuesday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a one year low of $47.15 and a one year high of $62.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.96.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.03). Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 93.70% and a net margin of 0.38%. The company had revenue of $43.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a $0.4908 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is currently 94.69%.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

