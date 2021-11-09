Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Stock Position Decreased by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 7.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,588,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 294,422 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $668,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 23,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,470,000 after acquiring an additional 3,567 shares during the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,587,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 19,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 54,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,122,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 86.9% during the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 497,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,736,000 after acquiring an additional 231,149 shares during the last quarter. 89.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ZTS opened at $217.80 on Tuesday. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $141.41 and a 1-year high of $218.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.05 billion, a PE ratio of 47.01, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $204.52 and its 200-day moving average is $193.96. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.17% and a net margin of 26.02%. Zoetis’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.10%.

In related news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 9,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.22, for a total transaction of $1,985,738.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,450 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.10, for a total value of $300,295.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,235,144.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,126 shares of company stock valued at $8,638,462 in the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ZTS. Argus increased their price objective on Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Raymond James lowered Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Barclays raised their target price on Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Zoetis from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Zoetis from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.27.

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

