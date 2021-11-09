Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Holdings Boosted by Wexford Capital LP

Wexford Capital LP boosted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,018 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the second quarter worth approximately $459,177,000. Point Break Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC now owns 9,735,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,020,000 after buying an additional 1,397,483 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,656,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,245,000 after buying an additional 1,163,085 shares during the period. XN Exponent Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $81,801,000. Finally, Oakmont Corp raised its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 2,918.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oakmont Corp now owns 913,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,817,000 after acquiring an additional 883,618 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 842 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.83, for a total transaction of $76,478.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael E. Pegram sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.48, for a total value of $552,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on CZR. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.57.

Shares of CZR stock opened at $105.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.47 billion, a PE ratio of -22.40 and a beta of 2.92. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.76 and a fifty-two week high of $119.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($1.16). Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 13.60% and a negative return on equity of 21.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($6.09) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

