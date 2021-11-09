Colony Group LLC Acquires 10,101 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 59,597 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,101 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $21,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 4.2% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 36,629 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 243.6% during the second quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192 shares during the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 11.8% during the second quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 5,590 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 126,657 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $46,031,000 after acquiring an additional 3,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 55.9% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 328,616 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $117,935,000 after acquiring an additional 117,813 shares during the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NOC traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $363.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 820,246. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $57.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $369.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $366.87. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $282.88 and a twelve month high of $408.03.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.93 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.94 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 39.17%. The business’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 25.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.07%.

In other news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 235 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $86,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $466.00 to $437.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $394.15.

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

