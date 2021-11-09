Colony Group LLC Reduces Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Colony Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 122,821 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 11,103 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $25,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 682 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 856 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,366 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 662 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

In related news, Director Kenneth A. Goldman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.32, for a total transaction of $211,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $801,325.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kenneth A. Goldman sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.77, for a total value of $526,925.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,265,984.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 156,723 shares of company stock worth $35,219,787 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NXPI shares. Susquehanna increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Argus started coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Truist increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut NXP Semiconductors from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.44.

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI traded down $3.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $219.59. 15,547 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,380,088. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.03. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $139.94 and a twelve month high of $228.72. The company has a market cap of $58.40 billion, a PE ratio of 39.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $203.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $203.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.563 per share. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.75%.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

Featured Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.