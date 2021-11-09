Zacks Investment Management Buys 1,689 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Zacks Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 40,958 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Stryker were worth $10,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Stryker by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,762,597 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $429,402,000 after purchasing an additional 582,538 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in Stryker by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,721,652 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $706,895,000 after acquiring an additional 568,957 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Stryker in the 2nd quarter valued at $115,861,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Stryker by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,321,046 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $343,116,000 after acquiring an additional 410,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Stryker by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 819,507 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $212,851,000 after acquiring an additional 290,548 shares during the last quarter. 72.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $275.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.96. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $220.90 and a 1-year high of $281.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $270.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $263.71.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.08). Stryker had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on SYK shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Stryker from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Stryker from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Stryker from $291.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $289.09.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

