Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 148 iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tsfg LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 5,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 7,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 7,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period.

Shares of IWM stock opened at $242.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $225.58 and a 200-day moving average of $224.25. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $168.34 and a 1-year high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

