Zacks: Analysts Expect Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $22.53 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) to post sales of $22.53 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Phillips 66’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $22.41 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $22.65 billion. Phillips 66 posted sales of $16.77 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 34.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Phillips 66 will report full year sales of $103.87 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $103.70 billion to $103.98 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $97.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $92.14 billion to $107.46 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Phillips 66.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $1.23. Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 3.44% and a negative net margin of 0.50%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on Phillips 66 from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Cowen lowered Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, August 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.13.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSX. Hoylecohen LLC raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 4.4% during the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 12,816 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the first quarter worth approximately $24,086,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 10,851 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 203.8% during the first quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 5,071 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 3,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,592,702 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $292,948,000 after buying an additional 117,342 shares in the last quarter. 68.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PSX stock traded down $0.50 on Friday, hitting $77.49. 16,022 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,196,302. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $33.95 billion, a PE ratio of -67.82, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.66. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $52.30 and a 1-year high of $94.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $74.26 and its 200 day moving average is $78.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. This is an increase from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is -313.04%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

