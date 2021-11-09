Beacon Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $7,517.00 (BECN)

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 9th. Over the last seven days, Beacon has traded up 5.9% against the US dollar. One Beacon coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.76 or 0.00001136 BTC on popular exchanges. Beacon has a market cap of $1.35 million and $7,517.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zenon (ZNN) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.51 or 0.00090623 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000816 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000403 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000599 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded up 81.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000042 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001056 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000035 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Beacon Profile

BECN is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,780,595 coins. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Beacon’s official website is www.beaconcrypto.org

Buying and Selling Beacon

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beacon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beacon using one of the exchanges listed above.

