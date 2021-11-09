Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $80.20.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Skyline Champion from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wedbush increased their target price on Skyline Champion from $47.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Skyline Champion from $62.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Skyline Champion from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Skyline Champion from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Get Skyline Champion alerts:

In other news, EVP Jonathan Wade Lyall sold 21,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total transaction of $1,545,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Skyline Champion in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Skyline Champion in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Skyline Champion in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Skyline Champion by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Skyline Champion in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.10% of the company’s stock.

SKY traded up $0.70 on Thursday, reaching $75.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,797. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 28.74 and a beta of 2.13. Skyline Champion has a 1 year low of $26.28 and a 1 year high of $75.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.35.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.27. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 25.27% and a net margin of 8.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Skyline Champion will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

About Skyline Champion

Skyline Champion Corp. engages in the manufacture and retail of mobile homes and other manufactured housing. It builds homes under the following brands: Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Athens Park Model RVs, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S.

See Also: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Skyline Champion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyline Champion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.