Zacks: Analysts Expect U.S. Century Bank (NASDAQ:USCB) to Announce $0.24 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that U.S. Century Bank (NASDAQ:USCB) will report earnings of $0.24 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for U.S. Century Bank’s earnings. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that U.S. Century Bank will report full year earnings of $1.82 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $0.95. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow U.S. Century Bank.
U.S. Century Bank (NASDAQ:USCB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.11.
NASDAQ USCB traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $13.80. The company had a trading volume of 2,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,648. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. U.S. Century Bank has a 12-month low of $10.53 and a 12-month high of $14.28.
U.S. Century Bank Company Profile
U.S. Century Bank is a community bank. It offer online banking platform with a wide range of financial products and services. U.S. Century Bank is headquartered in Miami.
