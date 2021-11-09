Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Stock Holdings Lifted by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 425,898 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,307 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up about 0.9% of Colony Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Colony Group LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF worth $44,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,413,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,686,000 after buying an additional 300,112 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,360,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,118,000 after purchasing an additional 327,105 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 247.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,986,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,249,000 after purchasing an additional 4,263,565 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,608,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,030,000 after purchasing an additional 12,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,462,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,775,000 after purchasing an additional 252,618 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VYM traded down $0.33 on Tuesday, hitting $110.00. 9,501 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,479,297. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $85.70 and a 52-week high of $110.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $106.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.08.

