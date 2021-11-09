Derby & Company Inc. Makes New $209,000 Investment in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Derby & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. grew its position in Pfizer by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 26,320 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bollard Group LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 80,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,147,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. 64.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $80,226.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pfizer stock traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $47.61. The company had a trading volume of 327,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,021,860. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.00 and its 200-day moving average is $42.37. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.36 and a fifty-two week high of $51.86.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $24.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.82 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.43%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Sunday, October 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $42.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.46.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

