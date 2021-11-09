Auxier Asset Management Has $3.95 Million Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Auxier Asset Management cut its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 664 shares during the quarter. Auxier Asset Management’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $3,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,787,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,847,689,000 after acquiring an additional 741,715 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,875,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,235,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081,191 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,790,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $912,769,000 after acquiring an additional 635,721 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,734,363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $674,095,000 after acquiring an additional 322,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,131,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $397,255,000 after acquiring an additional 966,499 shares in the last quarter. 70.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Rose Lee sold 26,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total value of $1,966,937.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

DD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Vertical Research raised DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $76.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.86.

NYSE:DD traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $80.20. 8,817 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,025,212. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.12. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a one year low of $59.42 and a one year high of $87.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.49.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 36.78%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.06%.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Imaging, Nutrition & Biosciences, Transportation & Industrial, Safety & Construction, and Non-Core.

