Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Holdings Raised by Clarkston Capital Partners LLC

Clarkston Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,311 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Summit X LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 6,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,510,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period.

VOO stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $431.01. 31,056 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,075,084. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $322.06 and a 1-year high of $432.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $411.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $400.00.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

