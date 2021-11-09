Auxier Asset Management Has $7.19 Million Stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Auxier Asset Management trimmed its position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,893 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 975 shares during the quarter. LyondellBasell Industries accounts for 1.2% of Auxier Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Auxier Asset Management’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $7,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 18.0% in the second quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 10,660 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 7.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 979,914 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $100,803,000 after acquiring an additional 69,062 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $463,000. Zacks Investment Management increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.0% in the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 337,102 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,678,000 after acquiring an additional 3,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $247,000. 69.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on LYB. Bank of America cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $135.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Alembic Global Advisors reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $106.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.94.

Shares of NYSE LYB traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $93.31. 5,153 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,875,479. The business’s fifty day moving average is $95.26 and its 200 day moving average is $101.62. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $72.95 and a fifty-two week high of $118.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.89.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.78 by ($0.53). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 57.51%. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 19.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th were given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 26.42%.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Story: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.