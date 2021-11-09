Meyer Handelman Co. Takes Position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Meyer Handelman Co. bought a new stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $571,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 2.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,877,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,166,015,000 after buying an additional 130,838 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 1.2% during the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 27,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,591,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 9.4% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the first quarter valued at $2,130,000. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of American Tower from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on American Tower from $270.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $305.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.14.

AMT traded up $1.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $279.33. 1,158 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,525,242. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $282.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $273.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.30. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $197.50 and a 1-year high of $303.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 27.44% and a return on equity of 39.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th were given a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 27th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 95.27%.

In related news, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 739 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.71, for a total transaction of $222,224.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.49, for a total transaction of $28,949.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,835,366.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Tower Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

