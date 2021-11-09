Brick & Kyle Associates Has $8.35 Million Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Brick & Kyle Associates lessened its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,476 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 113 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up about 4.4% of Brick & Kyle Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Brick & Kyle Associates’ holdings in NVIDIA were worth $8,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth $293,000. Hoylecohen LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 8,962 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,785,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 1,565 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth $376,000. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,079 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 19.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NVDA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Benchmark assumed coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Argus lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $214.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.66.

NASDAQ NVDA traded up $11.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $319.79. 279,289 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,022,288. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $227.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.77. The company has a quick ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $115.67 and a 52 week high of $314.00. The stock has a market cap of $796.92 billion, a PE ratio of 109.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.45.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 40.88% and a net margin of 32.33%. The business had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.05%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.70%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.38, for a total transaction of $4,367,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.41, for a total value of $2,034,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,488,500 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

