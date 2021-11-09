Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) is Empirical Capital Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Empirical Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 4.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 360,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,900 shares during the period. Nordstrom accounts for 8.7% of Empirical Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Empirical Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $13,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 68.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,197 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 122.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 36.6% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,096 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the second quarter worth about $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

JWN stock traded up $0.86 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.17. 10,860 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,691,412. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 117.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 2.37. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.95 and a 1 year high of $46.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.37 and a 200-day moving average of $32.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.63, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.62) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 96.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Nordstrom from $39.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Nordstrom in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Nordstrom from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nordstrom currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

Nordstrom Profile

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through Retail; and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment comprises selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

Recommended Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.